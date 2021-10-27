Zendesk Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.33M (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 80.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Zendesk's 2Q results came below analysts estimates. Revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $318.2M, but was below the consensus of $320.5M. GAAP operating loss stood at $42.4M, while non-GAAP operating income was $22.6M.
- For Q3, the management expects revenue in the range of $332-337M and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17-$0.20.
- Over the third quarter, the tech firm acquired AI automation startup Cleverly. With Cleverly, the company aims to deliver a range of capabilities that automate key insights, further reduce manual tasks and improve workflows, and overall lead to happier, more productive support teams.
- The SA Quant rating on Zendesk is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Very Bullish.
- In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor Beulah Meriam K outlined two key trends that stand out as supporters for ZEN's strong investment case, the first being its year-over-year revenue growth turnaround over the past two quarters and the second is the leverage at the top from increased expenditure on sales and marketing over the same period.