Gaming and Leisure Properties Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.84 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.47M (-3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GLPI has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.