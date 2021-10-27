Avantor Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.