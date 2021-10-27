Lumen volume jumps as CNBC analyst sees big upside in fiber assets

Oct. 27, 2021 2:04 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor60 Comments
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) saw some choppy midday trading and is now holding steady down 2.5% after a positive shout from Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington on CNBC's Halftime Report.
  • After a deep reassessment last week of its original investment thesis, the firm is still in the same bullish place: "The fiber assets are hugely valuable and underappreciated," she says.
  • Management is at an inflection point where they're really trying to unlock the value of those assets, she says, adding "We think that it's probably trading at about 50% of what its private market value equivalent would be."
  • Lumen trading volume today of 10.8 million shares is just short of surpassing its average full-day volume of 11.18 million shares.
  • The shares have declined 24% from a summer high of $15.45.
  • And that means forward dividend yield is sitting at 8.24%. Check out Seeking Alpha's Dividend Scorecard for LUMN.
  • Lumen's stock performance over the past six months:Lumen stock over the past six months
