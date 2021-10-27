IMAX Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:04 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+82.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.73M (+52.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.