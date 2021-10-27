DaVita HealthCare Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: SA News Team
  • DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-0.3% Y/Y).
  • DaVita shares rose more than 5% in reaction to posting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and raised its profit forecast for the year, in August.
  • Over the last 2 years, DVA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 4% year to date.
