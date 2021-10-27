Columbia Sportswear Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: SA News Team
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+37.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $862.03M (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.