BellRing Brands is attractive after recent selling pressure - Morgan Stanley
Oct. 27, 2021 2:08 PM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)POSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is positive on BellRing Brands (BRBR -0.8%) following news that Post Holdings (POST -2.8%) is reducing its position.
- Analyst Pamela Kaufman and team view BRBR's 24% pullback from its recent peak as an attractive entry point given a compelling growth outlook driven by strong RTD protein shake category growth, market share gains and distribution expansion. Relative valuation is also noted to be below the historical average.
- The distribution by Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) of its interest in BRBR to shareholders is called just a temporary technical overhang on shares. Following the distribution, it is expected that Post will own no more than 14.2% of the New BellRing stock and the Post shareholders will own at least 57.0% of the New BellRing stock
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on BRBR and price target of $30.
