CNX Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 2:09 PM ETCNX Resources Corporation (CNX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 vs. -$1.03 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.01M vs. $66.08M in 3Q20.
  • Analysts expect capital expenditure of $104.2M and adjusted EBITDAX of $258.7M.
  • Over the last 1 year, CNX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
