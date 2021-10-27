ResMed FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.09M.
- Analysts estimate gross margin of 57.8%.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Peter Way argued that ResMed is the best price-positioned medical supply industry stock, as seen by market-makers.
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 25% year to date.