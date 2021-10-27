ResMed FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: SA News Team
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.09M.
  • Analysts estimate gross margin of 57.8%.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Peter Way argued that ResMed is the best price-positioned medical supply industry stock, as seen by market-makers.
  • Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 25% year to date.
