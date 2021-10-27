MoneyGram Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $329.8M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.