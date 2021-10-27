MicroStrategy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.48M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.