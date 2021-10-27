Heineken sales fall 5.1% led by decline in Asia
- Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY -0.5%) sales come in below expectations as Europe's top brewer sells 5.1% less beer in the third quarter, twice as worse as analysts expected.
- The company had lower sales in Asia, where lockdowns and lower travel caused alcohol product volume to drop by a third. Beer sales in Vietnam fell by more than 50%
- European sales also came in below expectations. Heineken executives blamed poor summer weather and supply chain disruptions.
- However, earnings could pick up in the final quarter of the year. Vietnam is gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions as more and more people get vaccinated. Still, Refinitiv estimates that it won't be until 2023 that sales recover to pre-pandemic levels.
- The results indicate concern for peers Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY +0.3%) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.7%), the latter which reports earnings Thursday, Oct 28.