Molson Coors Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:14 PM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects North America revenue of $2.33B and Europe revenue of $588.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, TAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- Recently, the beverage firm was singled out by JPMorgan for earnings miss potential.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Molson Coors is Neutral.