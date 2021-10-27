Sony FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is ¥2.3T (+9% Y/Y)
- Over the last 2 years, SONY has beaten EPS estimates 80% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Analysts expect operating income estimate ¥285.06B (range ¥246B yen to ¥350.93B); Gaming operating profit estimate ¥96.36B; Music division operating profit estimate ¥47.78B; Pictures oper. profit estimate ¥20.80B; Electronics Products & Solutions oper profit estimate ¥49.88B; Image and sensing op profit estimate ¥42.31B.
- Analysts also expect net income estimate ¥211.93B; and net sales estimate ¥2.30T.
- The company's stock declined -1.37% on Aug 4, the day it reported its FQ1 results.
- Earlier in October: Sony announced it was selling GSN Games to Scopely for $1B.
- Notable news for Q3: Sony to acquire Firesprite, its 14th studio purchase.
- In August, Sony's Funimation closed on its $1.175B acquisition of anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T (NYSE:T).