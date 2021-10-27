Corporate Office Properties Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.22M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.