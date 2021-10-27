Proto Labs Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:19 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.32M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock fell -7.69% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results.