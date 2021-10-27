Nokia Q3 2021 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is Є0.07 (+40% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is Є5.39B (+1.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect an adjusted operating margin of 10.1%; Adjusted gross margin of 39.5%.
  • For Q2, The company reported Non-GAAP EPS of €0.09 in line with estimates, while revenue grew 4.3% Y/Y to €5.31B, ahead of forecasts by €150M.
  • Over the last 1 year, NOK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recently, T-2 Slovenia selected Nokia in a five-year 5G deal as the sole supplier. T-2 is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Slovenia.
  • The Finnish company also deployed a shared 5G network for SoftBank and KDDI in Japan.
  • NOK peer Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) missed its Q3 revenue estimates, with the warning that supply-chain constraints that came up "suddenly" are going to weigh on sales.
  • NOK has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 12 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • Shares og NOK are up over 45% YTD.
