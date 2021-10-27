SolarWinds Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:20 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.57M (-31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.