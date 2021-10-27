Medical Properties Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:21 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.44 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.24M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Medical Properties Trust and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V enters partnership for eight Massachusetts hospitals valued at $1.78B.
- In its Q2 earning, the company reiterated its FY21 annual run-rate normalized FFO of $1.72-$1.76, unchanged with previous guidance, compares with the consensus estimate of $1.75.
- Over the last 1 year, MPW has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is Bullish.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 2.98 on Medical properties Trust ranks 1st in the Health Care REITs Stocks.