Patterson-UTI Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:21 PM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $352.03M (+70.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.