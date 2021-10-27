Huntington Bancshares Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:23 PM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+35.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect recovery of credit losses of $37M and efficiency ratio of 60.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Shares rose 2.65% on July 29, after the company reported its 2Q results. Revenue climbed +8.4% Y/Y to $1.29B and Non-GAAP EPS came at $0.35, both topping analysts estimates.
- Over the third quarter, Huntington Bancshares has raised dividend by 3% and launched a subordinate notes private offering.
- Read a recent analysis on why Huntington Bancshares is great for yield