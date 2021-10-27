Putin orders more gas for Europe early next month

Merkel And Putin Meet At Schloss Meseberg

Omer Messinger/Getty Images News

  • Vladimir Putin reportedly has told Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) CEO Alexey Miller to refill its European gas storage facilities once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, likely by November 8, which is sending European natural gas prices lower.
  • Miller told a televised government meeting that Gazprom would reach the planned level of more than 72.6B cm of gas in domestic storage by November 1 and completely finish filling inventories by the 8th.
  • Gazprom so far has pumped only small amounts into its European storage facilities, sparking criticism of Russia's intentions and sending natural gas prices to record levels in recent weeks.
  • ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ
  • The European continent acquires more than a third of its total gas supplies from Gazprom, but a long 2020-21 winter has drained storage facilities in both Russia and the European Union.
  • Gazprom and its partners recently completed construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
