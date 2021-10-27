Deckers Outdoor Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.90 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $758.79M (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.