Taylor Morrison Home boosts gross margin guidance on synergies, backlog
- Homebuilder stocks are mostly higher after Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) expects its home closings gross margins this year and next to exceed its previous guidance.
- Sees home closings gross margin in low-20% range in 2021 vs. its prior range of high 19-20% and in 2022 expects the figure to exceed 22% compared with its previous guidance of ~20%.
- Taylor Morrison (TMHC) stocks surges 9.1% in midafternoon trading. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) gains 0.4%. Homebuilders in the green include: KB Home (KBH +0.3%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.9%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.3%), and Meritage Homes (MTH +2.0%). A number, though, are in the red — D.R. Horton (DHI -0.1%), Lennar (LEN -0.1%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH -1.2%).
- Even though the company adjusted its guidance for 2021 home closings to 14K units from 14.5K-15 previously, it was able to boost the margin guidance on continued synergy realization from its William Lyon acquisition, operational enhancements, and the strength of our sold backlog, Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer said during the company's earnings call.
- "Following (this year's) strength, we now expect at least 200 basis points of year-over-year improvement to a home closings gross margin in excess of 22% in 2022," Palmer said.
- The company reaffirmed its guidance for return on equity of high-teens in 2021 and over 20% in 2022.
- Earlier, Taylor Morrison Home surges on Q3 earnings beat; expects positive momentum to continue