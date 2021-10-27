What to expect from Vale's Q3 2021 results?

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14B vs $10.76B in 3Q20.
  • Analysts estimate net operating revenues in the range of $12.60B-$16.47B, and adjusted EBITDA of $6.87B-$10.79B.
  • Vale missed Q2 GAAP EPS and revenue estimates, closing the quarter with an EPS of $1.49 and revenues up 121.7% Y/Y to $16.67B.
  • The company reported higher iron ore production in Q3 but expects full-year output to come in at the lower end of prior guidance. Q3 iron ore production rose 0.8% Y/Y and output of iron ore pellets, a premium product, dropped 2.6% Y/Y to 8.3M mt.
  • Iron ore sales rose 3.2% Y/Y. Vale has been focusing on boosting sales of its high-quality, high-margin products at the expense of lower-margin products. It expects to cut the supply of the lower-margin products in 2022 by 12M-15M tons if weaker demand for them continues into next year.
  • RBC Capital double downgraded Vale's stocks to Underperform from Outperform, citing China's uncertain economic situation.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
