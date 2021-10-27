Hartford Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.25B (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.86% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results on July 28, post-market, beating analysts' estimates.