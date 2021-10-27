Terex Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTerex Corporation (TEX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+135.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.