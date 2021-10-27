Overstock.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:43 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $682.83M (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EPS in the range of $0.22 to $0.60, with net revenues between $660M-$720M. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is estimated to be $23M-$36M.
- The SA Quant rating on OSTK is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Needham too has stayed bullish on the stock, calling it the most mispriced name in the e-commerce sector due to skepticism on the turnaround.
- Overstock announced a stock repurchase program of up to $100M during the quarter.
- Shares rallied after topping revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA expectations with its Q2 report.
- Over the last 1 year, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.