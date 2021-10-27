Texas Roadhouse Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.65M (+37.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -6.55% on July 30, the day it reported its Q2 results on July 29, post-market.