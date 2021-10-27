Texas Roadhouse Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+92.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.65M (+37.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -6.55% on July 30, the day it reported its Q2 results on July 29, post-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.