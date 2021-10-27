Microvision Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.82M (+36.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, MVIS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +12.60% on August 5, the day it reported its Q2 results on August 4, post-market.
