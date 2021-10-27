Caterpillar Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:52 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.46B (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect financial products segment operating income of $201.2M; machinery, energy and transportation operating income of $1.44B.
- R&D expenses is estimated to be $427.1M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- With supply-chain issues weighing on the macroeconomic recovery, investors are set for negative EPS revisions in industrial machinery, Morgan Stanley says - but it adds that price performance through year-end will be company-specific, largely depending on individual guidance positioning through the third-quarter earnings season.
- Caterpillar rated Buy at Cowen ahead of first 'megacycle' in 14 years.