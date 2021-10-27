SS&C Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +5.19% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results on July 28, post-market.