Ecolab cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan after run higher

Oct. 27, 2021 2:52 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Ecolab (ECL -3.5%) surrenders most of yesterday's gains after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $230 price target, citing valuation after hitting a 52-week high.
  • JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas notes Ecolab said in its Q2 earnings release that its FY 2021 goal was to earn at least as much as its restated 2019 EPS of $5.12, but the company is unlikely to reach that goal because of $0.04/share in unfavorable effects from Hurricane Ida on both demand and Ecolab's supply chain as well as $0.16/share in inflationary effects for Q4.
  • Accordingly, Zekaukas says he reduced his FY 2021 adjusted EPS estimate for Ecolab to $4.85 from $5.05, with GAAP EPS likely ~$4.35.
  • Ecolab trades at 26.5x 2021 EBITDA, 22.7x for 2022 and 21.4x for 2023; Zekaukas attributes the lower trading multiples for 2022 and 2023 to the market viewing the company's earnings as below normal.
  • Ecolab shares have far underperformed the broader market so far this year.
