Willis Towers Watson Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 2:56 PM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLTW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.