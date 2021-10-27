Restaurants Brands International cut at Argus on expectations for more labor, inflation woes

Sign of Burger King in Liverpool

ilbusca/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Argus lowers its rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR -1.4%) to a Hold rating after having it slotted at Buy.
  • Analyst John Staszak and team expect QSR to face continued cost pressures, as well as a labor shortage, over the next 12 months.
  • "We currently project increases of 5%-6% in food and labor costs, with inflation potentially reaching the high single digits. As a result of the labor shortage, the company has also been forced to reduce hours and limit service at many restaurants."
  • Shares of QSR are down for a second straight day.
  • BMO Capital Markets and Cowen turned more cautious on QST yesterday.
