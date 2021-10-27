Comcast Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 3:01 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.87B (+17.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect NBCU media revenue of $6.52B; NBCU studios revenue of $2.14B; and NBCU theme park revenue of $953.4M.
  • Operating cash flow is estimated to be $4.63B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Recently, Comcast completed the acquisition of Plano, Texas-based software-defined networking services firm, Masergy.
  • "Comcast's "Halloween" picture opened to strong numbers," writes Steven Mallas on Seeking Alpha.
