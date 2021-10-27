Apple updates 'hugely ambitious' carbon neutral efforts
Oct. 27, 2021 3:04 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said Wednesday it is pushing forward with its efforts to be fully carbon neutral by 2030, but admits that getting to that point will still take a lot of work.
- In an interview with the U.K.-based The Independent, Lisa Jackson, Apple's (AAPL) vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said the company is adding new suppliers and launching green initiatives, but becoming carbon neutral is a "hugely ambitious goal."
- "It will require tons of work and focus to ensure that we meet it and we're on track," Jackson said. "But we don't intend to take our eyes off the horizon for even one second because it's going to require that level of commitment."
- Apple (AAPL) itself is carbon neutral in its own operations, but it is now turning its efforts toward ensuring carbon neutrality in its supply chain. On Wednesday, the company said that over the last year it has more than doubled the number of its suppliers committed to 100% clean energy, and 175 Apple (AAPL) suppliers are transitioning to using renewable energy sources.
- Apple (AAPL) said these efforts will bring online more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world, an erase more than 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide on an annual basis.
- "Together with our suppliers and local communities, we're demonstrating all of the opportunity and equity green innovation can bring." said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, in a statement about the company's renewable energy efforts. "We're acting with urgency, and we're acting together. But time is not a renewable resource, and we must act quickly to invest in a greener and more equitable future."
- Apple also said it has added 10 new projects for what is being called a Power for Impact initiative to bring clean energy to communities around the world. Those projects are intended to to provide renewable power to communities lacking in resources while also supporting economic growth and social impact in those regions.
- Apple is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after Thursday's market close.