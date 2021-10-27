Carlyle Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 3:11 PM ETCGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Assets under management estimate $280.45B
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.