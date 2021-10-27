Hercules Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus NII Estimate is $0.32 and the consensus TII is $71.13M (+1.1% Y/Y).
  • Return on average equity estimate 11.1% (range 10.8% to 11.5%)
  • Return on average assets estimate 5.76% (range 566% to 584%)
  • Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
