Fortive Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-31.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.