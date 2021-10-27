US Steel Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.93 (+507.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.75B (+145.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $2.01B;
  • Steel shipment is estimated to be 4.15M
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Argus upgraded U.S. Steel shares to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target, saying the stock's 25% slide from an August peak provides a favorable entry point for investors.
  • On the contrary, U.S. Steel cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as steel price seen peaking.
