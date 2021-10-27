What to look for in Newmont Q3 2021 Earnings?

Oct. 27, 2021 3:41 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Waihi gold mine town - New Zealand

chameleonseye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (-1.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • A graphical look at earnings surprise figures over the last few quarters.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.