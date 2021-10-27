What to look for in Newmont Q3 2021 Earnings?
Oct. 27, 2021 3:41 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- A graphical look at earnings surprise figures over the last few quarters.
- A look at last quarter's performance, where it missed revenue consensus by $50M.
- Attributable free cash flow increases with higher gold price, dive deeper in company presentation from Q2.
- The Wall St. Analyst also gives the stock a 'Bullish rating' and a target price of $70.34
- Bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Newmont: Guidance Cut At Boddington Already Priced In'
- Among other miners' earnings news: 'Eldorado rockets higher as Q3 production rises; miners score broad gains'