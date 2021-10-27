Is Amazon's Q3 set for a tumble ahead of 2021 holiday season?

Oct. 27, 2021 3:42 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor15 Comments

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.96 (-27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.66B (+16.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Amazon's net sales to be in the range of $109.06B-$118.70B, with AWS accounting for $15.40B. GAAP EPS estimate is $8.96 and operating income estimate is $5.62B.
  • Investors will be looking at AWS, especially after Microsoft hired Charlie Bell, a long-time AWS veteran. Bell was a possible new AWS chief after Andy Jassy was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of all of Amazon.
  • Microsoft's own Azure cloud platform helped drive better-than-expected quarterly results for Q1 of its 2022 fiscal year. Azure and other cloud services revenue climbed 50% Y/Y.
  • Amazon shares had slid after second-quarter earnings and sales forecast fell short of analyst estimates, suggesting the pandemic-driven online shopping tailwinds have eased. Q2 revenue of $113.1B was up 27% Y/Y but missed analyst estimates by nearly $2B.

AMZN net sales Q2

  • For the third quarter, Amazon expects revenue of $106-112B. Operating income is guided at $2.5-6B assuming approximately $1B in COVID-19 related costs.
  • Recent SA bullish analyses have been focused Amazon's long-term prospects and pointed out that Amazon has had an underwhelming year so far. JR Research expects a supply-crunch might provide an edge to Amazon against competitors this season. Dividend Sensei, meanwhile, pointed out Amazon's attractive buying price. A bearish analysis suggests that shares will tumble further after Q3 results.
  • Over the last 1 year, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 32 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 34 downward.
