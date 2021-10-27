Cognizant Technology EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $1.03 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $4.74B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Press Release
  • Q3 bookings grew 24% year-over-year, bringing year-to-date bookings growth to 13%.
  • Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be $4.75-$4.79 billion (consensus $4.75B) , or growth of 13.5-14.5% (13.3-14.3% in constant currency).
  • Full year 2021 revenue is expected to be approximately $18.5 billion (consensus $18.47B) , or growth of 11.1% ( 9.8% in constant currency), Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately 15.4%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS2 is expected to be in the range of $4.02-$4.06 (consensus: $4.04).
  • Note: The original item stated incorrect revenue of $4.7B.
