Ford Motor EPS beats by $0.24, beats on automotive revenue
Oct. 27, 2021
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.24.
- Automotive Revenue of $33.2B (-4.3% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
- Shares +4%.
- Increases guidance for full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT to between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion.
- Expects cash flow over current planning period to be more than sufficient to fund growth priorities; announces resumption of regular stock dividend in fourth quarter
- Generates quarterly revenue of $35.7 billion, net income of $1.8 billion, adjusted EBIT of $3.0 billion; North America auto EBIT margin of 10.1%.