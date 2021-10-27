Ford Motor EPS beats by $0.24, beats on automotive revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:10 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor82 Comments
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.24.
  • Automotive Revenue of $33.2B (-4.3% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
  • Shares +4%.
  • Press Release
  • Increases guidance for full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT to between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion.
  • Expects cash flow over current planning period to be more than sufficient to fund growth priorities; announces resumption of regular stock dividend in fourth quarter
  • Generates quarterly revenue of $35.7 billion, net income of $1.8 billion, adjusted EBIT of $3.0 billion; North America auto EBIT margin of 10.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.