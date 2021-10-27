KLA EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue, guides FQ2
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.64 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $6.96 beats by $2.64.
- Revenue of $2.08B (+35.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were both records at $863.8 million and $794.8 million, respectively;
- Capital returns for the quarter were $562.5 million with $162.8 million in dividends and $399.7 million in share repurchases.
Q2 Guidance: Total revenue between $2,225 million to $2,425 million (vs. consensus $2.23B); GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.2% to 62.3%; Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.0% to 64.0%; GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.69 to $5.59; Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.95 to $5.85 vs. consensus $5.13