eBay EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $2.5B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Shares -2.42%.
  • Press Release
  • Gross Merchandise Volume of $19.5 billion, down 10% on an as-reported basis and down 12% on an FX-Neutral basis.
  • Returned $2.4 billion to shareholders in Q3, including $2.3 billion of share repurchases and $116 million paid in cash dividends.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 31.7% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 34.4% for the same period last year.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents and non-equity investments portfolio totaled $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • 4Q21 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $2.57 - $2.62B vs. consensus of $2.65B; GAAP EPS $0.72 - $0.76; and Non-GAAP EPS $0.97 - $1.01 vs. consensus of $1.00.
