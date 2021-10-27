FormFactor EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues Q4 guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $190M (+6.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.49M.
- Press Release
- Adj. gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.0%, compared with 44.4% in the second quarter of 2021, and 46.7% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue of $192M to $204M vs. consensus of $193.17M; gross margin of 42% to 45%; Adj. gross margin of 44% to 47%; GAAP EPS of $0.25 to $0.33 and Non-Gaap EPS of $0.37 to $0.45 vs. consensus of $0.39