FormFactor EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues Q4 guidance

Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $190M (+6.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.49M.
  • Press Release
  • Adj. gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.0%, compared with 44.4% in the second quarter of 2021, and 46.7% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue of $192M to $204M vs. consensus of $193.17M; gross margin of 42% to 45%; Adj. gross margin of 44% to 47%; GAAP EPS of $0.25 to $0.33 and Non-Gaap EPS of $0.37 to $0.45 vs. consensus of $0.39
