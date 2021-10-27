PAX Global stock tumbles 26% after FIS's Worldpay replaces POS devices - Bloomberg

Woman using credit card for contactless payment at checkout

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF) stock sinks 26% after FIS's (FIS -6.7%) Worldpay unit starts replacing terminals made by PAX due to security concerns, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Instead, Worldpay, FIS's (NYSE:FIS) payments processing business, will use point-of-sale equipment made by Verifone and Ingenico, Bloomberg said, citing a message it viewed.
  • The FIS (FIS) unit in a statement said it's not using the POS devices "because it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation," Bloomberg said. Fewer than 5% of Worldpay clients currently use the PAX (OTCPK:PXGYF) devices, a spokesperson told the reporter.
  • Earlier today, Viceroy Research put out a short report on Brazilian payment processors PagSeguro and StoneCo, both users of PAX equipment, after an FBI raid of Pax Global (OTCPK:PXGYF).
